Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Price Target Increased to $310.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WSO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a hold rating and a $311.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Watsco from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Stephens decreased their price objective on Watsco to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Watsco from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $350.00 to $313.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $300.20.

Get Watsco alerts:

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $276.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.47. Watsco has a 52 week low of $220.68 and a 52 week high of $318.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $267.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $270.54. The company has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.82 by $0.11. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Watsco will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is presently 65.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Watsco

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Watsco in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 828.6% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Watsco in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About Watsco

(Get Rating)

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.