WaultSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $15,555.00 (WEX)

WaultSwap (WEX) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. WaultSwap has a market capitalization of $12,477.22 and $15,555.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, WaultSwap has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One WaultSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WaultSwap alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00097622 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00021836 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001539 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00261881 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00022416 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002572 BTC.

About WaultSwap

WaultSwap (CRYPTO:WEX) uses the hashing algorithm. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance.

Buying and Selling WaultSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “Wexcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created to facilitate the use of cryptocurrency in real life situations and make transactions effortless for users. It have low transaction costs and a 60 second average block time. Wexcoin was designed using BlockTex LTD. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaultSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaultSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WaultSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaultSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaultSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.