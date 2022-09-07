WaultSwap Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $12,324.39 (WEX)

WaultSwap (WEX) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. WaultSwap has a total market capitalization of $12,324.39 and $11,353.00 worth of WaultSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, WaultSwap has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One WaultSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00098660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00023424 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.29 or 0.00266488 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 45% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00026775 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002585 BTC.

WaultSwap Coin Profile

WEX uses the hashing algorithm. WaultSwap’s total supply is 2,032,344,789 coins and its circulating supply is 1,496,595,337 coins. WaultSwap’s official Twitter account is @Wault_Finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wexcoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency created to facilitate the use of cryptocurrency in real life situations and make transactions effortless for users. It have low transaction costs and a 60 second average block time. Wexcoin was designed using BlockTex LTD. “

