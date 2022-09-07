Waves Ducks (EGG) Price Tops $17.36

Waves Ducks (EGG) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Waves Ducks coin can currently be purchased for about $17.36 or 0.00087485 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Waves Ducks has a total market cap of $761,992.44 and approximately $12,626.00 worth of Waves Ducks was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Ducks has traded 28.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 333.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.36 or 0.01270346 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00859331 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.

About Waves Ducks

Waves Ducks’ total supply is 989,212 coins and its circulating supply is 43,906 coins. Waves Ducks’ official Twitter account is @FinanceGoose.

Buying and Selling Waves Ducks

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Ducks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Ducks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Waves Ducks using one of the exchanges listed above.

