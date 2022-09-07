Wells Fargo & Company Lowers UiPath (NYSE:PATH) Price Target to $22.00

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 41.12% from the company’s previous close.

PATH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho downgraded shares of UiPath from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of UiPath from $45.00 to $37.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of UiPath from $43.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.81.

UiPath Stock Performance

Shares of PATH opened at $15.59 on Wednesday. UiPath has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $65.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 0.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.85.

Insider Transactions at UiPath

UiPath ( NYSE:PATH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.09. UiPath had a negative net margin of 42.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.47%. The business had revenue of $242.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that UiPath will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other UiPath news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 22,800 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $471,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 426,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,834,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 100,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $2,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,387,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,716,406.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,103 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 31.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of UiPath

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of UiPath by 20,080.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,018 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

