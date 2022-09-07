Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Now Covered by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Westlake from $167.00 to $147.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Westlake from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Westlake from $120.00 to $112.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Westlake from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Westlake from $117.00 to $92.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Westlake currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $126.21.

NYSE:WLK opened at $95.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.27. Westlake has a 52-week low of $80.47 and a 52-week high of $141.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.357 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is an increase from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

In other Westlake news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.08, for a total transaction of $58,037.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 543 shares in the company, valued at $58,144.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 72.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after buying an additional 1,248,590 shares during the period. Soroban Capital Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Westlake in the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,498,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 82.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,297,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $160,087,000 after buying an additional 588,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Westlake by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 964,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $93,699,000 after buying an additional 308,896 shares during the period. 27.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and supplies petrochemicals, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Performance and Essential Materials; and Housing and Infrastructure Products. The Performance and Essential Materials segment manufactures and markets polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, PVC, VCM, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, and chlorinated derivative products.

