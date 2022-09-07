Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 200,727 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $11,504,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.40% of Texas Capital Bancshares as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCBI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,323 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 14,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 310,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 8,708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $626,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,089 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,430 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $54,772.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,743.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $56.82 per share, for a total transaction of $113,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 132,725 shares in the company, valued at $7,541,434.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 57,805 shares of company stock valued at $3,230,924 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

TCBI opened at $59.13 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.79 and a twelve month high of $71.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.15). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 6.48%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

