Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 71.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 140,565 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,388 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.25% of Wintrust Financial worth $13,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WTFC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $109.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.38.

WTFC stock opened at $82.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Wintrust Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.10 and a fifty-two week high of $105.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.24.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.21). Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 22.78%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 19.68%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

