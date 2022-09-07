Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Everest Re Group worth $10,974,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth $344,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 340.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,578,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Everest Re Group Price Performance

RE opened at $274.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $271.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $280.69. The firm has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.52. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a twelve month low of $248.63 and a twelve month high of $308.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Everest Re Group Dividend Announcement

Everest Re Group ( NYSE:RE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $9.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.31 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.63 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 33.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 23rd. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Everest Re Group news, Director John A. Weber sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.92, for a total transaction of $812,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,768.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RE has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Everest Re Group from $343.00 to $344.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th.

About Everest Re Group

(Get Rating)

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.