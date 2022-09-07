Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,431 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $9,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Builders FirstSource by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 982,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,421,000 after buying an additional 12,393 shares during the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter valued at about $627,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 244.2% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 11,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Builders FirstSource

In other news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $1,928,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:BLDR opened at $57.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $48.91 and a one year high of $86.48. The company has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 2.20.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The firm had revenue of $6.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

