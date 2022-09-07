Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,538 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the first quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of STERIS by 84.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,659 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total transaction of $545,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,936 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,540.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STERIS Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have commented on STE shares. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

Shares of NYSE STE opened at $197.39 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $192.40 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92 and a beta of 0.75.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. STERIS’s payout ratio is currently 46.11%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

