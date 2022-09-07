Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,199 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 2,859 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Illumina by 75.0% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 77 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 3.5% during the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Illumina by 4.4% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 822 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 1.0% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 3,815 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Illumina by 3.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $480.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $450.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.27.

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $201.02 on Wednesday. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $469.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.51.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. Illumina’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total value of $53,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at $8,987,820.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illumina news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.85, for a total transaction of $53,712.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,987,820.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $107,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

