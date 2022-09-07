Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Position in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,101 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Eagle Materials worth $7,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at about $260,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 249.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 76,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,694,000 after purchasing an additional 54,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 152.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 27,073 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares in the last quarter. 93.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Materials Stock Performance

NYSE:EXP opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.34 and a fifty-two week high of $169.15.

Eagle Materials Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.37%.

In other news, Director Ed H. Bowman, Jr. sold 1,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.15, for a total value of $201,354.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $1,154,922.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $190.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Eagle Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.09.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

