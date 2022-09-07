Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Grows Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 423.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,507 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 8,498 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,583 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the period. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 610.7% in the 1st quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 245,282 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $91,880,000 after purchasing an additional 210,771 shares during the period. Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 383 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $218.39 on Wednesday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.71 and a 52-week high of $700.99. The stock has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.32 and its 200 day moving average is $257.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cfra cut Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wedbush raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.78.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

