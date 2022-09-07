Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $12.57 Million Stock Position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. reduced its position in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Rating) by 52.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 556,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624,606 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Nomad Foods worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nomad Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,672,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,419,000 after buying an additional 450,124 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 92,534 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 236.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,200,000 after buying an additional 161,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 46,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. 92.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NOMD opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.86 and a 200-day moving average of $20.40. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 0.63. Nomad Foods Limited has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $28.92.

Nomad Foods ( NYSE:NOMD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $697.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.73 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NOMD. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Nomad Foods to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures, markets, and distributes frozen food products in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, France, Sweden, Austria, Norway, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

