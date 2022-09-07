Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $13.98 Million Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,121 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Hubbell worth $13,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 150.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hubbell Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $208.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.92. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.21 and a 52-week high of $225.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 22.61% and a net margin of 11.18%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Hubbell from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hubbell from $190.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hubbell to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hubbell news, insider Allan Connolly sold 5,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.48, for a total transaction of $1,164,763.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,472. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Hubbell

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

Further Reading

