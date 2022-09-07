Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $4.49 Million Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $27,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 4,770.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola during the first quarter worth $35,000. 68.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on KO. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $70.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.59.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

KO opened at $61.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $264.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its 200-day moving average is $62.78.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.13% and a net margin of 23.16%. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total transaction of $728,313.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Everson bought 983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,435. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 over the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.