Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $8.29 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,505 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $8,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Morse Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Chubb by 431.8% in the first quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 10,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 8,635 shares during the period. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb by 678.7% in the first quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 49,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,561,000 after purchasing an additional 43,035 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of Chubb by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 7.8% in the first quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of CB stock opened at $190.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $191.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.64. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $171.96 and a 12 month high of $218.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 17.36%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 15.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.02%.

Chubb declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on CB shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup began coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on Chubb from $250.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chubb from $224.00 to $216.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.83.

About Chubb

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.