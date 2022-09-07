Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Makes New Investment in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 512,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,578,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of VICI Properties as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,731,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,426,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of VICI Properties by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 28,673,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,364,000 after acquiring an additional 7,705,515 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,815,000. State Street Corp increased its position in VICI Properties by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,698,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,427,000 after buying an additional 3,579,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in VICI Properties by 11,792,373.3% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,537,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,684,000 after buying an additional 3,537,712 shares during the last quarter.

VICI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.58.

Shares of VICI stock opened at $33.17 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.26. VICI Properties Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.23 and a 12-month high of $35.69. The firm has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.58%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

