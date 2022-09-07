Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 12,463 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,463 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.10% of STAG Industrial worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STAG. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 941,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,160,000 after purchasing an additional 90,893 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $689,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in STAG Industrial by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 85,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,670 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.25.

STAG Industrial Trading Up 1.2 %

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of STAG opened at $30.61 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.43 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.43. The stock has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1217 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 114.06%.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

