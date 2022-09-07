Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Purchases 60,381 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,381 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Alliant Energy worth $15,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

LNT stock opened at $61.16 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $54.20 and a 12 month high of $65.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day moving average of $59.59.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $943.00 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on LNT shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, for a total transaction of $73,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,810. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

