Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 69 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $15,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,789,000 after buying an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,722,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Neil Stahl sold 23,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.61, for a total value of $14,569,091.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,795 shares in the company, valued at $32,342,744.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,435 shares of company stock valued at $31,663,304 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.1 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $630.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Argus raised their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $635.00 price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.84.

REGN stock opened at $573.97 on Wednesday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 5.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $604.28 and a 200-day moving average of $635.81.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $27.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.9 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

