Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Sells 94,404 Shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Holley Inc. (NYSE:HLLY – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 534,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,404 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 0.45% of Holley worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HLLY. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Holley by 192.6% during the fourth quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,632,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,208,000 after buying an additional 1,074,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Holley by 14.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 669,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 83,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Holley by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 472,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after purchasing an additional 26,308 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 4th quarter valued at $4,060,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Holley during the 1st quarter valued at $2,930,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Holley to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Holley in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Holley from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Holley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.11.

Holley Trading Up 3.0 %

Insider Activity

HLLY opened at $5.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.82. Holley Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.53 and a 1-year high of $14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $687.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.35.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson purchased 7,500 shares of Holley stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at $1,682,321.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Dominic Bardos sold 24,578 shares of Holley stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $159,757.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 112,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,011.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Tomlinson bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.45 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,682,321.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Holley Company Profile

Holley Inc designs, manufactures, and markets automotive aftermarket products for car and truck enthusiasts in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China. The company's products include carburetors, fuel pumps, fuel injection systems, nitrous oxide injection systems, superchargers, exhaust headers, mufflers, distributors, ignition components, engine tuners, automotive performance plumbing products, and exhaust products as well as shifters, converters, transmission kits, transmissions, tuners, and automotive software.

