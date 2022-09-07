Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Position in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,376,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787,261 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned 1.29% of Aveanna Healthcare worth $8,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 42,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 11,762 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Aveanna Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Aveanna Healthcare to $2.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aveanna Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.30.

Shares of AVAH opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.19. Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $314.20 million, a P/E ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.03.

Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Aveanna Healthcare had a negative net margin of 33.32% and a positive return on equity of 9.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

