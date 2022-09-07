Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lowered its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,495 shares during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Envista worth $10,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 8,922.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Hotaling Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Envista by 6.1% in the first quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Alterna Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Envista stock opened at $35.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.54.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Envista from $58.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler raised Envista from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Envista from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Envista from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

