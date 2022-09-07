WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,634 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in WEX were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 8.7% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 8.2% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 308,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,322 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of WEX in the first quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of WEX by 17.6% in the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 6,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 99.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $152.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $162.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.94. The firm has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.55. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $197.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $598.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.33 million. WEX had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. Analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 11.81 earnings per share for the current year.

WEX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of WEX in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on WEX from $212.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on WEX to $206.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,052,628.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total value of $204,192.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,502,002.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.69, for a total transaction of $126,918.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,628.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,730 shares of company stock valued at $460,494 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEX Profile

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.