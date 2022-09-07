Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.26

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $26.26 and traded as low as $23.89. Weyco Group shares last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 17,222 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Weyco Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $233.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.26.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.51%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Weyco Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dustin Combs sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $28,927.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,777.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 42.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Weyco Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 160.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 41,185 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 182.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 39,206 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,385 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,921 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 57,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Weyco Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

About Weyco Group

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

