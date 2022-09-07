Weyco Group (NASDAQ:WEYS) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $26.26

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.26 and traded as low as $23.89. Weyco Group shares last traded at $24.16, with a volume of 17,222 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Weyco Group Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $233.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.57.

Weyco Group Announces Dividend

Weyco Group ( NASDAQ:WEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.36 million for the quarter. Weyco Group had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.51%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

Insider Activity at Weyco Group

In related news, VP Dustin Combs sold 974 shares of Weyco Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total value of $28,927.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 42.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Weyco Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEYS. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,120 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 14,124 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 39,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 40.6% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in Weyco Group by 11.2% during the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 39,675 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.41% of the company’s stock.

Weyco Group Company Profile

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates through two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials or leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, and Rafters brand names.

