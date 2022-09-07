Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 728,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,037,000 after purchasing an additional 73,047 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 13,039 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207,671 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE WY opened at $33.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.50 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.48.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.02). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is presently 21.95%.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.