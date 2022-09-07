WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $14.00 target price on the investment management company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WHF. TheStreet upgraded WhiteHorse Finance from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WhiteHorse Finance currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.83.

WHF stock opened at $13.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42. The stock has a market cap of $318.66 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WhiteHorse Finance has a 1 year low of $12.35 and a 1 year high of $16.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.36%. WhiteHorse Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 127.93%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHF. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 308,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 67,212 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in WhiteHorse Finance by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 91,127 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $256,000. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is business development company, non-diversified, closed end management company specializing in originating senior secured loans, lower middle market, growth capital industries. It prefers to invest in United States. It typically invests between $5 million to $25 million in companies having enterprise value of between $50 million and $350 million.

