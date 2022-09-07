Whole Earth Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $42,534.12 (WEC)

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Whole Earth Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whole Earth Coin has a total market cap of $42,534.12 and $39,938.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Whole Earth Coin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,031.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.44 or 0.03291260 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00859371 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016441 BTC.

Whole Earth Coin’s official Twitter account is @WholeEarthFdn.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Whole Earth Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Whole Earth Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Whole Earth Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

