Whole Earth Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $42,534.12 (WEC)

Whole Earth Coin (WEC) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Whole Earth Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Whole Earth Coin has a total market cap of $42,534.12 and $39,938.00 worth of Whole Earth Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Whole Earth Coin has traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,031.8% against the dollar and now trades at $633.44 or 0.03291260 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005196 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001728 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.40 or 0.00859371 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00016441 BTC.
About Whole Earth Coin
Whole Earth Coin’s official Twitter account is @WholeEarthFdn.
Buying and Selling Whole Earth Coin
Receive News & Updates for Whole Earth Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Whole Earth Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.