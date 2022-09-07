Wilder World (WILD) Trading Down 6% Over Last 7 Days

Wilder World (WILD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. Wilder World has a market capitalization of $22.47 million and $526,413.00 worth of Wilder World was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wilder World coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001252 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wilder World has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18,923.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005283 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002703 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00134878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00036177 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023253 BTC.

Wilder World Coin Profile

Wilder World is a coin. Wilder World’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,845,467 coins. Wilder World’s official Twitter account is @WildCrypto.

Buying and Selling Wilder World

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Wild is a decentralized, anonymous and Global lotto and gaming platform. WILD is an Ethereum-based token that powers Crypto Wild's ecosystem allowing users to take part in a global lottery and lotto. The WILD tokens will be exchanged at a fixed rate of 100:1 (100 Wild token to 1 Ether). “

