WorkQuest Token Price Hits $0.0040 on Top Exchanges (WQT)

WorkQuest Token (WQT) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 7th. WorkQuest Token has a market capitalization of $148,069.55 and approximately $291,086.00 worth of WorkQuest Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, WorkQuest Token has traded down 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. One WorkQuest Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005338 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18,735.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004279 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005336 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00134107 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00035863 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023485 BTC.

About WorkQuest Token

WorkQuest Token (WQT) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 10th, 2021. WorkQuest Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,219,274 coins. WorkQuest Token’s official Twitter account is @workquest_co.

WorkQuest Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Work Quest is the online Marketplace and decentralized Payment Provider connecting employers with employees anywhere in the world powered by Smart Contracts governed by DAO. Work Quest will have Mobile Applications making available working anywhere and use its own Work Net Blockchain and Wallet. The platform incentivizes employers and employees to deal honestly and prudently using its Rating System with all the feedback is stored in a blockchain. As platforms act as a facilitator of transactions between employer and the employee, different DeFi products available for platform participants, such as Savings, Retirement & Disability Insurance. “

