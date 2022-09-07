Wrapped Bitcoin Price Tops $19,314.95 on Top Exchanges (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. During the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market cap of $4.80 billion and $207.40 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $19,314.95 or 0.99943857 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00067530 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001316 BTC.

Paycoin (PCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00025013 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000055 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005155 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001350 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 248,459 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official website is wbtc.network.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

