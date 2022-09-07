Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $277.87 (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Wrapped BNB coin can currently be purchased for $277.87 or 0.01438938 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $1.19 billion and $105.96 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005179 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.32 or 0.00856085 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015957 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Coin Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,290,714 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX. Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

