Wrapped Centrifuge Price Reaches $0.34 (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market cap of $36.87 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00001760 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005180 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001735 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002460 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00857200 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00015985 BTC.
About Wrapped Centrifuge
Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 coins. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Wrapped Centrifuge Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.