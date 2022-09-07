Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) Trading Up 2.9% Over Last Week

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WG0) traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for about $116.40 or 0.00602938 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $223,613.44 and approximately $324.00 worth of Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Profile

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ total supply is 1,921 coins. Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties’ official Twitter account is @CryptoKitties and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties is www.wrappered.com.

Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

