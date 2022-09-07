WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Receives $11.60 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.60.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

WW International Stock Performance

WW stock opened at $5.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $361.77 million, a P/E ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.84. WW International has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $24.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WW International

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $269.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.44 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 20.84%. Sell-side analysts predict that WW International will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of WW International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 161,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 13,311 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of WW International by 56.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 42,859 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of WW International by 20.0% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 10,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its position in shares of WW International by 308.7% in the first quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 51,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 38,845 shares during the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International Company Profile

Get Rating

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

