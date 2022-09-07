X-CASH Price Reaches $0.0000 (XCASH)

X-CASH (XCASH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Over the last week, X-CASH has traded down 16.1% against the dollar. One X-CASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. X-CASH has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $90.00 worth of X-CASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000310 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000014 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-CASH Coin Profile

XCASH is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. X-CASH’s total supply is 62,820,378,619 coins. The Reddit community for X-CASH is /r/xcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for X-CASH is x-cash.org. X-CASH’s official Twitter account is @XCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “X-CASH is a cryptocurrency made for global payments between banks, users and merchants. Thanks to an innovative sidechains solutions, institutions and corporations will be able to create their own blockchain network and share confidential information using Zero-Knowledge Proof technology. “

X-CASH Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as X-CASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade X-CASH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy X-CASH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

