Xend Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.90 Million (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 7th. One Xend Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0327 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. Xend Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.90 million and approximately $501,411.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Xend Finance has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00030496 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00088776 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00041806 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003818 BTC.

XEND is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 119,060,249 coins. The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Xend Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

