xWIN Finance Reaches 1-Day Volume of $428,409.00 (XWIN)

xWIN Finance (XWIN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One xWIN Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.63 or 0.00003289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, xWIN Finance has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. xWIN Finance has a total market capitalization of $3.15 million and $428,409.00 worth of xWIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

xWIN Finance Coin Profile

XWIN is a coin. xWIN Finance’s total supply is 61,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,985,593 coins. xWIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

xWIN Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xWin is a fund management platform built using Binance Smart Chain that helps investors to invest in ETF-like vault, stake on various liquidity pools and farm to get rewards. Telegram | Medium “

