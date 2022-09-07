YAM V1 Price Reaches $0.15 (YAM)

YAM V1 (YAM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 7th. YAM V1 has a total market cap of $4.20 million and $11,562.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YAM V1 has traded 7.4% higher against the dollar. One YAM V1 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000756 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YAM V1 alerts:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00030515 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009010 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00089512 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00042633 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002614 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004174 BTC.

About YAM V1

YAM V1 (YAM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. The official website for YAM V1 is yam.finance. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

YAM V1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V1 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YAM V1 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YAM V1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YAM V1 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.