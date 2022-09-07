YAM V1 Trading Down 0.9% This Week (YAM)

YAM V1 (YAM) traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 7th. During the last week, YAM V1 has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YAM V1 coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000731 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YAM V1 has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $16,165.00 worth of YAM V1 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00030323 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00043887 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00085754 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002616 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00003821 BTC.

About YAM V1

YAM V1 (CRYPTO:YAM) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 13th, 2020. YAM V1’s total supply is 32,575,725 coins and its circulating supply is 28,619,370 coins. YAM V1’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YAM V1 is yam.finance.

YAM V1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance.Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to the YAM v1 and serves as historical data. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAM or YAMV2.Discord | Github | Forum”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V1 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YAM V1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YAM V1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

