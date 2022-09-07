Ycash (YEC) Reaches Market Cap of $799,690.82

Ycash (YEC) traded down 30.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 7th. In the last seven days, Ycash has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar. Ycash has a market capitalization of $799,690.82 and approximately $249.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be purchased for $0.0622 or 0.00000327 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.92 or 0.00309627 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00120476 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.80 or 0.00077755 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003252 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Flux (FLX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000244 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash (CRYPTO:YEC) is a coin. Its launch date was April 11th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,849,591 coins. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @YcashFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycashtalk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official website is www.ycash.xyz. The official message board for Ycash is medium.com/@YcashFoundation.

Ycash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash is a digital currency, like Bitcoin or Zcash. In fact, the software for Ycash is based on the software for Zcash, which in turn is based the software for Bitcoin. Like Bitcoin and Zcash, the total supply of Ycash is forever capped 21 million coins. So, unlike government-issued paper cash, you never have to worry about inflation devaluing your Ycash. Ycash also shares something else in common with Zcash: shared blockchain history. The first 570,000 blocks of the Ycash blockchain are the same as the first 570,000 blocks of the Zcash blockchain. That means that everyone in control of Zcash private keys as of block height 570,000 (around July 18, 2019) will be able to use those private keys to access the same amount of Ycash. So, those that currently have a vested interest in the future of Zcash (by holding Zcash) automatically have a vested interest in the future of Ycash. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ycash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

