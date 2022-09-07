YENTEN (YTN) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $21.00

YENTEN (YTN) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. During the last seven days, YENTEN has traded 46.3% higher against the dollar. One YENTEN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. YENTEN has a market cap of $56,695.60 and $21.00 worth of YENTEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YENTEN alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19,306.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,626.59 or 0.08425208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00192715 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00026622 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $57.00 or 0.00295226 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $148.89 or 0.00771195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $118.17 or 0.00612102 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001236 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About YENTEN

YENTEN (YTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the YespowerR16 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2017. YENTEN’s total supply is 41,952,065 coins. The Reddit community for YENTEN is https://reddit.com/r/Yenten and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YENTEN’s official Twitter account is @YentenOutlook and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YENTEN is yentencoin.info.

Buying and Selling YENTEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Yenten is a cryptocurrency for CPU-mining only. It's designed to achieve fast transactions, easy-in-use, and safe official wallet. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YENTEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YENTEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YENTEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YENTEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YENTEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.