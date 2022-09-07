YFDAI.FINANCE Price Hits $24.14 on Top Exchanges (YF-DAI)

YFDAI.FINANCE (YF-DAI) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. YFDAI.FINANCE has a market cap of $96,240.16 and $98,626.00 worth of YFDAI.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, YFDAI.FINANCE has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One YFDAI.FINANCE coin can currently be purchased for $24.14 or 0.00126876 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005255 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001730 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002464 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.49 or 0.00869639 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00016354 BTC.
YFDAI.FINANCE Profile
YFDAI.FINANCE’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,986 coins. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official website is yfdai.finance. YFDAI.FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @YfdaiF.
Buying and Selling YFDAI.FINANCE
