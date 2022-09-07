YIELD App (YLD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $131,340.00

YIELD App (YLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 7th. In the last seven days, YIELD App has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One YIELD App coin can currently be bought for about $0.0991 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. YIELD App has a market capitalization of $18.00 million and approximately $131,340.00 worth of YIELD App was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00030559 BTC.

XRUN (XRUN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal Legacy (KNCL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009129 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00043104 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.36 or 0.00086858 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Render Token (RNDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Stargate Finance (STG) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003770 BTC.

YIELD App Coin Profile

YIELD App is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. YIELD App’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,590,838 coins. The official website for YIELD App is www.yield.app. The Reddit community for YIELD App is https://reddit.com/r/Yield_App and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. YIELD App’s official Twitter account is @YieldApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for YIELD App is yieldapp.medium.com.

YIELD App Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIELD App is a licensed FinTech company that enables anyone to invest in decentralized finance (DeFi). Thanks to an intuitive web platform, users around the world can earn among the best APYs in DeFi without having to go through a lengthy, complex, and often costly learning process.YLD is a reward token provided by YIELD App. Holding YLD in a wallet on the YIELD App platform allows users to boost their APY up to 20% on stablecoins and ETH, while earning up to 10% interest on the YLD token itself.Telegram | Discord | LinkedIn”

