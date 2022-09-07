Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $59,014.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

