Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Market Cap Reaches $1.19 Million (YOP)

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000320 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.19 million and approximately $59,014.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005285 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 49.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.77 or 0.00798951 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001726 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002475 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.39 or 0.00873964 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00016325 BTC.
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Profile
Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 86,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 19,618,996 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.
Buying and Selling Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol
