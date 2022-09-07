Yield Protocol Trading 16.3% Lower This Week (YIELD)

Yield Protocol (YIELD) traded 10.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 7th. Yield Protocol has a total market cap of $128,497.04 and $26,531.00 worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Yield Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Yield Protocol has traded 16.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005294 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,895.19 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005291 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00134821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00036024 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00023288 BTC.

Yield Protocol Profile

Yield Protocol (CRYPTO:YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol.

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.