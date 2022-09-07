Yieldly (YLDY) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.07 Million

Yieldly (YLDY) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Yieldly has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $17,323.00 worth of Yieldly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Yieldly has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Yieldly coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 333.8% against the dollar and now trades at $244.36 or 0.01270346 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005199 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001725 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002448 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.30 or 0.00859331 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00016369 BTC.
About Yieldly
Yieldly’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,557,205,606 coins. Yieldly’s official Twitter account is @yieldlyfinance.
Yieldly Coin Trading
